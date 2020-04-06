Shoplifters identified; Car keys stolen; Seven Arrests

It appears that local residents are not staying at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as the Riverton Police Department responded to 65-calls for service over the weekend from Friday through Monday morning.

Shoplifting suspects were identified at Walmart after a couple fled the store with a cart full of items.

The keys to different car were stolen out of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked on East Roosevelt Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry.

Arrests:

Melanie McAdams, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Aggravated Assault and Battery.

A 55-year-old woman from Riverton was issued a citation for Shoplifting and two other females were trespassed from a business at 845 North Federal.

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxicaton

Dallas Dresser, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lucas Sanche, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An intoxicated 18-year-old man was trespassed from an address on Eagle Drive.

Jorge Mapp, 68, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

A 22-year-old man from Fountain, Colorado, whose identity was not released, was Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

A 20-year-old male from Riverton was issued a citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance