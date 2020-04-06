City Council set to award a $3.697 Million Phase-3 Water Project bid

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night is set to award a contract for Phase-3 of the Riverton Water Supply Project. Details from Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield are copied from his memo to the city council below:

“The City Riverton entered into agreement with the Wyoming Water Development Commission (WWDC) on June 30, 2009 to design and construct the Riverton Water Supply project. Said project centers on the installation of transmission lines, booster stations, a well connection, and a storage

tank. It also improves the city’s pressure zones and provides redundancy to the southwest portion of the city’s delivery system. Due to the large scope of the Riverton Water Supply Project, it was broken into three separate phases. Two of these phases are already complete. The last phase centers on the construction of a transmission line and several pressure sustaining or reducing valves from the newly installed storage tank on Airport Road to the southwest area of the city’s delivery system.

“Discussion: Burns & McDonnell, the city’s consulting engineer, prepared plans and specifications for the Riverton Water Supply PZ 4 project. A request for bids was advertised on March 2, 2020 and bids were publically opened March 24, 2020 with the following results:

Contractor Name Total Bid

Mountain View Building, Inc. $4,658,365.00

COP Construction, Inc. $4,578,765.00

Jerry Bornhoft Construction $3,740,090.65

High Country Construction $3,697,280.00

“In addition to the Water Enterprise Fund, the Riverton Water Supply PZ 4 project is supported by grants and loans from WWDC for 67% of project costs. The city has sufficient funds available to award the project to High Country Construction. The engineer’s estimate for the project was

$4,495,114, which included a 10% contingency factor of $408,647.”

–Kyle Butterfield

