Sep 16, 1977 – Apr 3, 2020

Funeral services for Robert Coles, 42, will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home, 147 Sagebrush Loop. Interment will follow at Oldman Cemetery. A Prayer service will be held Monday evening at the Coles residence.

Mr. Coles passed away April 3, 2020 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton, WY.

He was born on September 16, 1977, in Billings, MT, son of Robert M. Coles, Sr. and Karen Pease. In 2002, Robert moved to Riverton where he started a relationship with LaDeena Bell on September 20, 2002. The couple married on December 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. Robert worked as a cook for many restaurants around Riverton but most recently at the Red Willow in the Wind River Casino and Hotel.

Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren, going for drives, fishing and watching Kaden play football. He also enjoyed watching the Eagles and Lady Eagles in basketball and football. Family outings, playing solitaire, dice and horseshoes were among his favorites. Robert was an avid fan of the Seattle Sea Hawks.

Survivors include his wife, LaDeena Bell; mother Karen Romero; children, Robert Coles, Jr., Zachary Coles, TiJay Coles, Kaden Coles, RaShawn Bell and her husband, Derek Frederick, Boyladd Bell; grandchildren, Tokeya Coles, Jenna Lopez, Emberlee, Kayla, Derek, Jr., Naylani, Waterbird, Meadowlark, and Morning Sky; brother, Leo Romero; aunt, Shelly Big Lake; uncle, Ace Big Lake; cousin, Dawn Big Lake; nephew, Xavier Romero

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert White Antelope Coles; sister, Barbara Coles, maternal grandparents, Betty Jane and Anson H. Pease; uncles, David Caldwell and Dale Pease; paternal grandparents, Robert and Odetta Brown White Antelope; grandparents, Howard White Antelope, Willie Antelope, Stella Addison, Florence Iron, Myrtle Oldman.

