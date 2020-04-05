Fremont Co. Cases rise to 36 infections: Showboat Related

Nine new Fremont County positive coronavirus tests were posted this morning at the State COVID-19 site, raising the total to 36 in Fremont County. All nine cases were located in Lander and were related to the Showboat Retirement Center. Testing was ordered earlier this week for the remainder of all residents and employees of the center.

At this time (Sunday 4-5-20) there are 187 reported cases in Wyoming.

Cases by County

Albany: 4

Big Horn

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 4

Converse: 3

Crook: 1

Fremont: 36

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs:

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 42

Lincoln: 1

Natrona: 23

Niobrara

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 11

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 4

Teton: 36

Uinta: 2

Washakie: 2

Weston