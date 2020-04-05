Jun 3, 1959 – Apr 2, 2020

Traditional Native American Services for Donna Faye Harris Antelope, 60, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020 at Yellowcalf Cemetery in Ethete, WY. A Prayer service will be held Sunday evening at the family home 101 Sagebrush Dr. at Beavercreek Housing.

Mrs. Antelope passed away on April 2, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.

Donna, whose Indian name is “Stands in a Clean Spot”, was born June 3, 1959, in Riverton, WY to Marvin and Irene (C’Bearing) Harris. She attended elementary school at Hamilton Dome, WY before graduating from Lander Valley High School in Lander, WY in 1977. She then attended Haskell College. Donna loved children and babysat children of several Wyoming Indian School employees. She worked at South Federal Inn in Riverton, American Dry Cleaners in Lander and most recently was employed at the Wind River Hotel and Casino for 11 years in the Wardrobe Department.

Donna enjoyed the company of all her grandchildren, gambling, at the Wind River Casino, and also enjoyed music of Diana Ross and the Supremes. As a young girl, Donna played fast pitch baseball for the Lander Baseball Assoc. She enjoyed traveling to Pow Wows, as well as spending time in the mountains and loved to sew.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin; sons, Franklin, III and Ashton; Godson, Shawn and Alalaya; daughters, Patricia and Clinton Burnett, Chandria and Nora; granddaughters, Shalayna, Natayah, Tanayah, Celene, Moryanah, Shantell, Sophia; grandsons, Ryan, Phoenix, Shane, Wally and Baby Willie; sisters, Lori Harris, Viola Harris, Kathleen and Rick Brannan, Anita Harlan, Brenda Brown, and Vanessa Posey; brothers, Thomas Brown, Martin Guiterrez, Dale Moss and Cletus Moss; aunts, Theresa Jones, June Brown, Rachel Brown, Clementine (Harris) Day; uncles, John Paul Brown and Carlos Harris; nieces, Natasha and Shanice Antelope, Janae Harris, Neomi Harris and Summer Walker; nephews, William Harris, Jr., Ethan Harris, Tony Harris, Charles and RedSky Antelope; sisters-in-law, Mary Fightingbear, Alfreda Antelope, Marita Davis; brothers-in-law, Jerry Antelope, Sr., Wesley Antelope, Sr.; good friends, Connie and Don Hankins and Vickie Lucas; families of Harris, Brown, Redman, Dan, Thompson and C’Bearing.

Mrs. Antelope was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Irene Harris; daughter, Shaylynne Antelope; brother, William Harris, Sr.; sister, Karen Harris; cousin, Baudelio Guiterrez (; aunts, Rosemary, Vivian, Sylvia, Florence, Ida Rose Brown, Florence Redman, Patricia Thompson; uncles, Wilbur Brown and Donald Wallowingbull, Raymond, Edwin and Lawrence (Crow) Harris; grandparents, Thomas and Viola Brown, Basil and Birdie Harris, Nelson Wolfchief; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Antelope; father-in-law, Franklin Antelope, Sr.; sister-in-law, Loretta Pine; nephews Ivan Pine, Sr., Dominic Fighting Bear; Shane Limpy and Ian Pine, Sr.

