47th Shrine Bowl Cancelled

A letter from the Executive Director Frank Selby:

Due to risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the 47th Wyoming Shrine Bowl is cancelled.

The overall well-being of our communities remains on the forefront of our minds as we weather these uncertain times. This game is made possible not only by our athletes but also by the generosity of local businesses and families that pledge support year after year. In addition to potential risks that linger as game time nears, we cannot in good conscience ask for financial support from communities as they are left reeling in economic effects associated with the outbreak.

I strongly encourage everyone to continue your patronage and support our local businesses as much as possible.

I sincerely apologize for the disappointment this brings to our participants and football fans. As Executive Director, I continue to work closely with the Board of Directors and Both Shrine Temples in Wyoming. Our focus at this time is to ensure that the players, coaches and participants are justly recognized for their achievements and the commitment that brought us together. We express our utmost appreciation for the outpouring of support received as we deliberated this difficult decision.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish everyone across Wyoming health and recovery as we begin planning for next year. We look forward to seeing you at Natrona County High School’s Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper, Wyoming. June 12, 2021 for the 48th Annual Shrine Bowl.

Monies sent from businesses and player/participant families to Wyoming Shrine Bowl for game tickets, banquet tickets, program ads and sponsorships will be returned within 30 days. These checks will not be deposited. Questions/ concerns may be directed to Frank Selby, Executive Director at wyshrinebowl2@gmail.com.