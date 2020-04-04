Lander in Top 10 for Census Self-Report Completions

The Wyoming Census is off to a great start for self-response. Wyoming is currently at 33.5%, an increase of 10% from last week! The country as a whole is at 42.8%.
It has never been easier to respond to the 2020 Census on your own, whether online, by phone, or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker. We encourage all Wyoming residents to self-respond as soon as possible and help Wyoming beat Montana in self-response and become one of the top self-response states in the country! Go to 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 and cross it off your list today.
ABOUT THE 2020 CENSUS
- The 2020 Census is a short questionnaire that asks about who lives in your household as of April 1, 2020.
- The 2020 Census requires counting a diverse and growing population in the United States and the five U.S. territories.
- The 2020 Census is important because it will determine how billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed, and will provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.
- Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.
The population in the United States on April 1, 2010, was 308,745,538.