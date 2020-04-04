Lander in Top 10 for Census Self-Report Completions

The Wyoming Census is off to a great start for self-response. Wyoming is currently at 33.5%, an increase of 10% from last week! The country as a whole is at 42.8%.



It has never been easier to respond to the 2020 Census on your own, whether online, by phone, or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker. We encourage all Wyoming residents to self-respond as soon as possible and help Wyoming beat Montana in self-response and become one of the top self-response states in the country! Go to 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 and cross it off your list today.

ABOUT THE 2020 CENSUS

The 2020 Census is a short questionnaire that asks about who lives in your household as of April 1, 2020.

The 2020 Census requires counting a diverse and growing population in the United States and the five U.S. territories.

The 2020 Census is important because it will determine how billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed, and will provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.

Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.

The population in the United States on April 1, 2010, was 308,745,538.