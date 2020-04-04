Judith Kay Otte, 75, of Lander, Wyoming died on April 2, 2020 in Riverton, Wyoming. Judith was born October 14, 1944 to Hugh Lynn Otte and Bessie Irene Gustin Otte in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Judith attended all years of school in Lander until she graduated in 1962. She later attended Central Wyoming College and earned her Associates of Arts degree. Judith enjoyed producing and sharing art with many noteworthy accomplishments in Wyoming and Colorado. She loved agriculture, farming hay and raising horses.

Judith was preceded in death by her late husband, Walter James Schafer; parents, Hugh and Bessie Otte.

Survivors include son, James (Daniel) Schafer; daughter, Leslie (Dallas) Meyers; grandchildren, Courtney and Palmer Schafer, Taylor and Makayla Meeks, Robbie Zuspan, and Mickell Fowles and one great-grandchild Kylinn Zuspan; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers please send your favorite memories and copies of photographs to: 2 Dale Court, Lander, Wyoming 82520. To be shared at a later date.

A Memorial Service will be determined at a later date.

