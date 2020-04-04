Breaking News

By The Numbers: Covid-19 cases in Wyoming

News Director
Article Updated: April 4, 2020
Comments Off on By The Numbers: Covid-19 cases in Wyoming
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.NIAID-RML. National Institutes of Health

At this time there are 166 reported cases in Wyoming.

4/3/20 ( 5 p.m.)
Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 2,034
Tests completed at CDC lab: 1
Tests reported by commercial labs: 905

(Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)

As of Saturday morning (4-4-20) Fremont County had 27 confirmed cases; The most cases in the state come from Laramie County (Cheyenne) 40; Teton County (Jackson) 32; Natrona County (Casper) 21 and Sheridan County (Sheridan) 10 cases.

There have been no deaths reported in Wyoming to this date.

Cases by Wyoming County
Albany: 4
Big Horn
Campbell: 6
Carbon: 4
Converse: 3
Crook
Fremont: 27
Goshen: 2
Hot Springs: 
Johnson: 8
Laramie: 40
Lincoln: 1
Natrona: 21
Niobrara
Park: 1
Platte
Sheridan: 10
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 3
Teton: 32
Uinta: 1
Washakie: 2
Weston

Post navigation

Posted in: