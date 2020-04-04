By The Numbers: Covid-19 cases in Wyoming

At this time there are 166 reported cases in Wyoming.

4/3/20 ( 5 p.m.)

Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 2,034

Tests completed at CDC lab: 1

Tests reported by commercial labs: 905

(Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)



As of Saturday morning (4-4-20) Fremont County had 27 confirmed cases; The most cases in the state come from Laramie County (Cheyenne) 40; Teton County (Jackson) 32; Natrona County (Casper) 21 and Sheridan County (Sheridan) 10 cases.

There have been no deaths reported in Wyoming to this date.

Cases by Wyoming County

Albany: 4

Big Horn

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 4

Converse: 3

Crook

Fremont: 27

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs:

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 40

Lincoln: 1

Natrona: 21

Niobrara

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 10

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 32

Uinta: 1

Washakie: 2

Weston