By The Numbers: Covid-19 cases in Wyoming

At this time there are 166 reported cases in Wyoming.
4/3/20 ( 5 p.m.)
Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 2,034
Tests completed at CDC lab: 1
Tests reported by commercial labs: 905
(Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)
As of Saturday morning (4-4-20) Fremont County had 27 confirmed cases; The most cases in the state come from Laramie County (Cheyenne) 40; Teton County (Jackson) 32; Natrona County (Casper) 21 and Sheridan County (Sheridan) 10 cases.
There have been no deaths reported in Wyoming to this date.
Cases by Wyoming County
Albany: 4
Big Horn
Campbell: 6
Carbon: 4
Converse: 3
Crook
Fremont: 27
Goshen: 2
Hot Springs:
Johnson: 8
Laramie: 40
Lincoln: 1
Natrona: 21
Niobrara
Park: 1
Platte
Sheridan: 10
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 3
Teton: 32
Uinta: 1
Washakie: 2
Weston