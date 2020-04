Wyoming’s new Head Basketball Coach Jeff Linder has completed his staff. With the addition of former Cowboy Riley Grabau and strength coach Jimmy Edel, Linder’s staff is official.

Grabau who helped lead the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, has been the head coach at Boulder High School the past two years. He is a Boulder native.

Edel had been the director of sports performance at Northern Colorado since 2016. He is a Wisconsin native.