Covid-19 cases now up to 153 Statewide, 26 locally

Article Updated: April 3, 2020
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported at the close of business on Thursday there are 153 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Wyoming.

Fremont County positives for COVID-19 – 26

                  14 Lander

                   1 Riverton

                  10 Wind River Indian Reservation

                   1 from unconfirmed location

Cases by County
Albany: 3
Big Horn
Campbell: 6
Carbon: 3
Converse: 3
Crook
Fremont: 26
Goshen: 1
Hot Springs: 
Johnson: 8
Laramie: 37
Lincoln
Natrona: 19
Niobrara
Park: 1
Platte
Sheridan: 10
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 3
Teton: 29
Uinta: 1
Washakie: 2
Weston

