Covid-19 cases now up to 153 Statewide, 26 locally

The Wyoming Department of Health reported at the close of business on Thursday there are 153 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Wyoming.
Fremont County positives for COVID-19 – 26
14 Lander
1 Riverton
10 Wind River Indian Reservation
1 from unconfirmed location
Cases by County
Albany: 3
Big Horn
Campbell: 6
Carbon: 3
Converse: 3
Crook
Fremont: 26
Goshen: 1
Hot Springs:
Johnson: 8
Laramie: 37
Lincoln
Natrona: 19
Niobrara
Park: 1
Platte
Sheridan: 10
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 3
Teton: 29
Uinta: 1
Washakie: 2
Weston