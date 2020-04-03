Lookin’ Up: Venus in Conjunction with the Pleiades tonight

From Sierra Magazine

Gazing into space reminds us just how alone–and connected–we really are. Astronomy, like few other human pursuits, allows us to reflect on that fundamental cosmic isolation. At the same time, we know that we are sharing the same sky as everybody else on Earth.

And April’s night skies bring brightness to dark times.

The highlight of the month happens Tonight, on April 3, when Venus is in conjunction with the Pleiades. The “Seven Sisters” are special to stargazers because of how bright they are and their importance in mythology.



And for a few nights, they gain an “eighth star” as Venus passes through, looking like a supernova has gone off inside the cluster. So how to see it?

Venus is already burning with stunning intensity this month. Look in the sunset direction and halfway up the western sky during twilight, and Venus will be the brightest object.



As the sky darkens, the Pleiades will start appearing. If you miss it on the 3rd, Venus will still be close through April 9.

As the sky darkens, the Pleiades will start appearing. If you miss it on the 3rd, Venus will still be close through April 9.N

As the sky darkens, the Pleiades will start appearing. If you miss it on the 3rd, Venus will still be close through April 9.N

And overall, just look up! You can see lots of stars without leaving your backyard. One advantage right now is the decrease in air pollution which makes better conditions for stargazing.

And even with some light pollution, stargazing in urban areas are great for beginners because only the brightest stars are visible. You can also download apps like Sky Safari or Stellarium to help identify constellations.



For a thoughtful contemplation on space and the universe during social distancing, check out the full article from Jeremy Miller in Sierra Magazine at this link: Read More



