Dates Extended for School Lunches-Open to all students

Article Updated: April 3, 2020
Fremont County School District #25 has extended the dates for the USDA Grab and Go Breakfasts and Lunches provided by the Food Service Folks. The dates have been extended through April 17 and now are for any child ages, 1-18. They do not have to attend our school district.

