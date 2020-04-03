CWC and UWyo College of Business to offer new Entrepreneurship Offering

Central Wyoming College and the University of Wyoming’s College of Business will extend their partnership to support Wyoming’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with the official launch of a new statewide education program called Entrepreneur Essentials.

After hosting a successful pilot program, Entrepreneur Essentials, this past fall throughout the state, the program is now ready to provide educational tools to help statewide entrepreneurs build a solid foundation for launching and growing successful businesses.

The pilot program was created based on the success of CWC’s Start-Up Intensive program which had 100 entrepreneurs graduate in the last six years from Wyoming, and generated about 100 jobs, at an average annual salary above $40,000. SUI added $4 million of income to Wyoming’s northwest regional economy.

This hybrid version of the Start-Up Intensive program will have in-person sessions and online learning. The new four-week program will start Friday, May 14 and will be offered two weekends and one evening a week. Entrepreneur Essentials will be offered entirely online with the possibility of in-person for the final weekend.

Entrepreneur Essentials was developed from the 10-week Start-Up Intensive. One hundred Wyomingites have graduated from SUI, one of the most successful entrepreneurial education programs in the state. We are excited to offer this new modified course that still allows for a collaborative, interactive experience for entrepreneurs in cities across Wyoming. ”

Sandy Hessler, SUI instructor

Due to the current economic environment, this first course will launch at a significant discount to its normal stated course fees. Regularly priced at $995, the cost of the spring 2020 program will be discounted to $584 for in state participants and $780 for Idaho and other Western states. Wyoming Workforce Training grants may apply to those that qualify and apply by April 14. Students can receive four CWC college credits which will apply as credits to the CWC Bachelor of Applied Science degree.

“The current economic uncertainty across Wyoming will give birth to many entrepreneurs and challenge existing businesses who need to pivot to survive,” said Lynne McAuliffe, CWC dean of business, technical, health and safety. “We aim to help them do this with solid practical educational content, terrific instruction and a group of peers who are navigating similar waters.”

Entrepreneur Essentials will teach participants to communicate a business vision based on an identified customer problem and solution, develop an idea into a business concept, identify a core customer set, research the market opportunities and competition, and develop a sound financial model for the business.

“Why this partnership? Why now? Through the ENDOW initiative, we learned about the economic challenges and opportunities facing Wyoming today and in the future,” said Peter Scott, a professor of entrepreneurship at UW. “To grow the Wyoming economy, Wyoming residents need access to entrepreneurial education.”

“The Entrepreneur Essentials program fits with our new strategic plan that has a goal of deeper engagement with the state,” UW College of Business Dean David Sprott said. “Start-Up Intensive has a proven, six-year track record in the education space, with many successful businesses launched and relaunched. We believe that this new partnership will allow us to expand entrepreneurial education around Wyoming with CWC.”

For program dates/times and more information about the Entrepreneur Essentials program, please see https://www.cwc.edu/entrepreneurship/ or email lmillet@cwc.edu.