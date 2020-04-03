Black Hills Energy donated to Covid-19 relief efforts

Black Hills Energy announced plans on Wednesday to donate $375,000 to coronavirus relief efforts across its service area. This investment is supported by their electric and gas subsidiaries as well as the Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy.

As the impact of the coronavirus grows, Black Hills Energy’s number one priority is the continued safety of its customers, employees and communities. After assessing the growing needs in communities across an eight-state footprint, Black Hills Energy designated $375,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically, as we witness it impact communities where our families, friends and customers live, work and raise families. We continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment and are working daily to play our part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and helping those who are impacted by it,” said Black Hills Energy president and chief executive officer, Linn Evans. “As a provider of critical electric and gas services, we are committed to ensuring all the communities we serve maintain access to these services, but our care for our customers goes well beyond providing these services. We have been by our customers’ sides throughout all of the challenges over the last 136 years and will continue to do so through this challenge too.

Black Hills Energy is partnering with state and local non-profits to identify and address needs. Predominantly, these relief funds will be directed to state and community relief funds, to organizations addressing food insecurity, as well as to local chapters of United Way.

Additionally, Black Hills Energy offers assistance options for customers who may be financially impacted by COVID-19, including 12-month payment arrangements and budget billing, as well as temporary suspension of nonpayment disconnections. Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information about these programs and others.