Another Positive Covid-19 Reported; 672 self-isolated

Here is the latest information as of 12:30 on Friday, April 3rd concerning the local Coronavirus, or COCIS-19, status in Fremont County from the Emergency Incident Command Management Team:
Fremont County positives for COVID-19 – 27
15 Lander
1 Riverton
11 Wind River Indian Reservation
Reporting from Fremont County Clinics April 2 (previous 24 hr. period):
Tested Seen Isolated
LMC / WFC 30 10 8
Community Health 1 3 3
FC Peds
Dubois Comm Health 1 1 1
Wind River Clinic 0 1 1
Wind River Cares / Tribal Health 201 17 29
IHS Ft Washakie 1 4 4
LVFM / Margaret Easley
Lander Family Medicine
Lander Women’s Care
WR Peds / Fisher 0 1 1
Sage West 0 4 4
Mountain sage
WR Heart Clinic 0 2 2
Public Heath Calls 6
St. Johns Lander
Wind River ENT
Totals 43 38 30
Fremont County Totals on Clinic reported numbers:
Last 14 days Total Physician reported consultations regarding COVID-19
764
Last 14 days Total Physician directed self-isolated regarding COVID-19
672