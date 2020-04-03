Another Positive Covid-19 Reported; 672 self-isolated

Here is the latest information as of 12:30 on Friday, April 3rd concerning the local Coronavirus, or COCIS-19, status in Fremont County from the Emergency Incident Command Management Team:

Fremont County positives for COVID-19 – 27

15 Lander

1 Riverton

11 Wind River Indian Reservation

Reporting from Fremont County Clinics April 2 (previous 24 hr. period):

Tested Seen Isolated

LMC / WFC 30 10 8

Community Health 1 3 3

FC Peds

Dubois Comm Health 1 1 1

Wind River Clinic 0 1 1

Wind River Cares / Tribal Health 201 17 29

IHS Ft Washakie 1 4 4

LVFM / Margaret Easley

Lander Family Medicine

Lander Women’s Care

WR Peds / Fisher 0 1 1

Sage West 0 4 4

Mountain sage

WR Heart Clinic 0 2 2

Public Heath Calls 6

St. Johns Lander

Wind River ENT

Totals 43 38 30

Fremont County Totals on Clinic reported numbers:

Last 14 days Total Physician reported consultations regarding COVID-19

764

Last 14 days Total Physician directed self-isolated regarding COVID-19

672