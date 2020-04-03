Breaking News

Another Positive Covid-19 Reported; 672 self-isolated

News Director
Article Updated: April 3, 2020
The Fremont County Incident Command Management Team on the Covid-19 Pandemic Friday released updated infection information. FCEICT Photo

Here is the latest information as of 12:30 on Friday, April 3rd concerning the local Coronavirus, or COCIS-19, status in Fremont County from the Emergency Incident Command Management Team:

Fremont County positives for COVID-19 – 27

                  15 Lander

                   1 Riverton

                  11 Wind River Indian Reservation

Reporting from Fremont County Clinics April 2  (previous 24 hr. period):

                                                                            Tested    Seen  Isolated          

LMC / WFC                                                                30       10       8

Community Health                                                 1          3          3

FC Peds                                                                                 

Dubois Comm Health                                             1          1          1

Wind River Clinic                                                     0          1          1

Wind River Cares / Tribal Health                      201     17      29

IHS Ft Washakie                                                      1          4          4

LVFM / Margaret Easley                                      

Lander Family Medicine                                       

Lander Women’s Care                                          

WR Peds / Fisher                                                     0          1          1

Sage West                                                                0          4          4

Mountain sage                                                       

WR Heart Clinic                                                       0          2          2

Public Heath Calls                                                               6         

St. Johns Lander                                                     

Wind River ENT                                                      

                                                            Totals             43       38       30

Fremont County Totals on Clinic reported numbers:

Last 14 days Total Physician reported consultations regarding COVID-19

764

Last 14 days Total Physician directed self-isolated regarding COVID-19

672

