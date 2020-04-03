G&F Rounds up local PPE

Recently, protective gear was donated to the Fremont County COVID19 Response Team by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Nongame Program in an effort to distribute equipment to healthcare workers and others at risk.



Seven boxes of respirators (totaling 130 masks) and three boxes of nitrile gloves were dropped off at the Response Team headquarters in Riverton. Masks and gloves were leftover from small mammal trapping and black-footed ferret surveys, which are worn as precautions for zoonotic diseases like hantavirus and plague.



If you have gear that you can donate the local group Lander Together, in coordination with the Fremont County Incident Command Emergency Management Team, has organized a personal protective equipment (PPE) drive to keep local healthcare workers stocked. Donation bins are located in the breezeway between buildings at the Lander United Methodist Church (262 N. 3rd Street) from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Or if you are in another location, reach out to your local Incident or Response Management Team for donation opportunities.





