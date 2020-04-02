WBC Hosting Webinar for Local Businesses Friday

The Wyoming Business Council is encouraging Wyoming businesses to participate in a webinar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 3 on how to respond to the Covid-19 challenges.

This forum will focus on responding to COVID-19 issues by providing Wyoming private businesses with information, and the opportunity to ask questions, make comments and suggestions, and share any best practices or success stories.

Information from the businesses will help inform Governor Gordon’s Business and Financial Task Force led by Auditor Kristi Racines.

The format will be:

– What we know about the CARES Act at this point.

– Hear from private businesses.

Register in advance for the Zoom webinar at:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X-YfRJTASuOyvOMcCC0e0Q



