The Wyoming Department of Health reports at noon today that at this time there are 150 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Wyoming.

Here are the Cases by County:

Albany: 3

Big Horn 0

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 3

Converse: 2

Crook 0

Fremont: 26**

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 36

Lincoln 0

Natrona: 19

Niobrara 0

Park: 1

Platte 0

Sheridan: 10

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 29

Uinta: 1

Washakie: 1

Weston 0