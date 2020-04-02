Apr 1, 1932 – Mar 22, 2020

Graveside services for Raymond “Ray” E. Lough, 87, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mr. Lough passed away on March 22, 2020 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, WY.

He was born on April 1, 1932 in Arbelee, MO, son of Ray and Elise (Adams) Lough. His family moved to Riverton when he was 14 years old. On July 20, 1957, he married Darlene Corsetta in Riverton.

Mr. Lough worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 25 years for Pathfinder Mining. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, snowmobiling, camping, hunting and traveling as well as watching old western movies and playing at the casino.

Survivors include his son, Raymond L. Lough of Riverton; daughters Sharon James and her husband, Robert of Riverton and Sheryl McCoy and her husband, Thomas of Ohio; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene on May 26, 2017; parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.