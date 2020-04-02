R.H.S. Prom Cancelled but Graduation still on in May

FCSD#25 Media Release:

The coronavirus is leaving its mark in many ways. Unfortunately, it is affecting the lives of many in many ways. One event that is remembered for a lifetime is prom. The district does not anticipate significant changes in the health care guidelines that are presently in place. As a result, the 2020 prom at Riverton High School is now cancelled.

High school graduation is a culminating event that celebrates 13 years of hard work and success. Riverton High School and the district are committed to having some type of a high school graduation celebration. We will develop a plan based on health care guidelines. It will most likely not look like our traditional graduation ceremony in anyway. We will provide additional information as the plans are developed. The event will remain on Sunday, May 17 as originally scheduled.