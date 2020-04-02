Potential UW Students have more time to confirm intent

Students considering attending the University of Wyoming in the fall 2020 semester now have more time to confirm their intent to enroll.

Due to concerns related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, UW will allow students who need additional time to confirm the opportunity to request an extension of the enrollment deposit deadline from May 1 to June 1.

“During this time, high school seniors are adjusting to massive disruptions in their lives, well beyond the typical considerations about where to go to college. COVID-19 also has altered most, if not all, of their current routines. Students are navigating uncharted waters with their high school courses going online, exams, cancellations of outside-the-classroom activities, graduation and so on,” Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore says. “We hope this extension illustrates our understanding of these unique times and helps students who need additional time to consider their options and work through the changes in their world due to COVID-19.”

UW and other universities across the country traditionally have had a May 1 deadline for students to confirm their intent to enroll for the fall semester by making a financial deposit. This gives the UW staff time to make decisions about scholarship awards and campus housing arrangements.

With the change, incoming freshmen will still be able to confirm their enrollment and accept scholarship offers by May 1. But, those who would like more time can request an extension to June 1. This will create some uncertainty regarding UW’s preparations for the fall 2020 semester, but Moore says it’s more important to give students and families time to assess their situations in light of the coronavirus and its impacts.

“Our expectation is that the fall semester will represent a return to relative normalcy at the university and the start of an exciting 2020-21 academic year,” Moore says. “UW provides an outstanding value for students in Wyoming, the region and around the country, and that’s one thing that hasn’t changed amid the coronavirus concerns we all share. Our graduates leave UW with more than a great education. Here, they learn to flex the Cowboy spirit — growing their courage, curiosity, adventurous spirit and grit.”