New Lab in Lander set to develop Covid-19 Tests

From Wyoming News Now – Cheyenne

A new lab being built in Lander is looking to change how Wyoming tests for coronavirus. Landar Labs is under construction and was originally meant to study other illnesses like cancer – but the coronavirus pandemic changed all that. Now they want to change how we test for COVID-19 using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, or ELISA test.

“So this ELIZA test is looking for the anti-bodies that our bodies release before we even know we’re sick.” Lander Labs Laboratory Supervisor Annie Cook said, “And this, we are trying to make available to everybody.”

In an interview with Wyoming News Now, Cook said that the way to get a hold on a pandemic is to control the spread, and sometimes the only way to do that is through real-time data and mass testing. Lander Labs will start their testing in Lander, but they have the intention to work with local and state leaders to go state wide. Cook says the lab will be able to start in three weeks, and could potentially process 900 tests a day.

Cook also talked about why the testing is starting in Lander, rather than larger cities like Casper or Cheyenne.

“Lander is currently the epicenter of Wyoming.” She said, “It started here, all the cases are primarily here, and centralized here, so we really want to hit this area first, and offer this test to whoever needs it so we can bring peace of mind.”

We also asked her about the current state of orders in Wyoming. So far, three neighboring states – Montana, Colorado, and Idaho – have put mandatory stay at home orders in place. We asked Cook if she thinks Wyoming needs to do the same.

“For Wyoming I don’t think we’re there yet. We could be, but that is such a calculated decision to make that has multiple ramifications.” Cook answered, “But I think right now the quarantine is OK.”

Cook went on to say that the pandemic is always changing, and tomorrow or the next day could be a totally different story.