Harassment incidents reported; Child abuse; One arrest

The sheriff’s office in Lander received 31 calls for service on Wednesday, including 13 ambulance calls and three fire calls. One individual was booked into the detention center making today’s total inmate county 127 people.

Items from the call blotter include:

A reported incident of child abuse or neglect is being investigated in the Pavillion area.

Two REDDI reports were called in, deputies were unable to locate either of the vehicles.

Two separate calls alleging Harassment were received.

The three fire calls included one to the 1500 block of 17 Mile Road, one to 800 block of Sweetwater Street in Lander, and a fire alarm on Russian Olive Lane in Lander.

Arrests:

Jaclynn Warren, 19, Riverton, Underage Consumption, Possession of Controlled Substance, Property Destruction, Arrest Warrant from Fremont County for Failure to Appear.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.