Generous Pizza Patron left big tip for staff at Tony’s

From Tony Pizza’s Facebook Page

I don’t believe that there is such a thing as too much gratitude. We are immensely grateful for our community and our customers. I am grateful for my amazing staff who have each been working very long hours beside me to put out a consistently, excellent product. We are all very grateful for the opportunity to serve you. We will continue to deliver only excellent quality because anything less is simply unacceptable.

We believe that Tony’s should do more than simply nourish your body but instead be something that brings a sincere smile to your face and fills a moment of your day with true happiness. We could all use a little more happiness these days and we are honored to have the opportunity to bake a little happiness into your moments.

I would also like to say how grateful my staff is for the generosity of our customers. After a long night in a ferociously hot kitchen, the tips are a sort of validation for all of their hard work that is worth more than even the dollar amount.

Finally I would like to personally thank this individual who was especially generous tonight (see photo above). You couldn’t possibly know how exhausted my staff was feeling in the middle of this rush. We were focused and we were executing at a high level but I could detect that the general spirit of my people was at risk of being overwhelmed by the moment. We were, as they say, almost in the weeds. When Anette came back with this receipt and showed the rest of the crew; there was a roaring applause and whatever lethargy that was seeping into the atmosphere was immediately eradicated. Our spirits were lifted, we were back on course. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for that moment. Thank you all. ❤