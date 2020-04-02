Fence cut; Amnesia; Hit & Run; Vehicle thefts

Riverton Police responded to 22 calls for service on Wednesday. Items from the call blotter included:

A fence was cut to a storage yard in the 900 block of North Federal and reported to police. An inventory is being undertaken to determine what, if anything, was stolen.

A man called police to report that he awoke in a field with a gash on his head and no idea what happened. He also reported he could not locate his red F150 pickup.

A hit-and-run crash was reported in the1200 block of East Washington where a 1997 blue Chevrolet truck was struck. Damage was over $1,000.

Central Wyoming College Security reported the theft of two vehicles from the college campus. A report is pending.

A theft of an X-Box was reported from a vehicle in the 700 block of East Main.

Arrests/Citations

A 33-year-old Riverton man was issued a citation for Domestic Assault

A 45-year-old woman from Kinnear was issued a citation for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Johnathan Quiver, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Entry and Pedestrians Under the Influence.

George Brown, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lance Lajeunesse, 22, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.