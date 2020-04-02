Oct 16, 1947 – Mar 29, 2020

Andrew “Andy” Deering, 72, of rural Riverton, Wyoming, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He had lived in the Riverton community for 36 ½ years.

Andrew Jackson Deering II was born in Fairfield, Ohio, on October 16, 1947, to Homer Lee Deering and Mary Helen “Susie” (Wilkerson) Deering. He contracted polio at age one and was their only child.

When he was five years old, Andy attended kindergarten in Prescott, Arizona. From there the family moved to Flagstaff, where Andy graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1965 and from Northern Arizona University (B.S. in Biology) in 1969.

Andy greatly enjoyed music. While at NAU, he was a member of the Shrine of the Ages choir, singing in their Easter Sunrise Service at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

On February 18, 1975, in Flagstaff, he married Carol Louise (Hinckley) Deering, whom he met while they worked at the public library.

In Winslow, Arizona, in the mid-1970s, Andy was Director of the Roxanne Whipple Memorial/Navajo County Library. In Tucson, Arizona, Andy graduated with a Masters in Library Science (MLS) from the University of Arizona in 1979. In Washington State, he was a librarian with the Mid-Columbia Libraries, Kennewick Branch, from July 1979 through August 1983, when he and Carol moved to Riverton, Wyoming.

In the late 1980s, Andy was appointed to the Wyoming Humanities Council Board and enjoyed serving on that very much. He was a watch collector. (His article “The Railroad Watch” was published in American Heritage in 1993). He also collected rhinoceros sculptures and memorabilia, and was very concerned with wildlife and with human rights.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife and their son, Brandon, Kristina, and two grandchildren.

A Celebration of his life will take place in late spring or summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. Cremation has already taken place.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.The DavisFuneralHome.com.

Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders at P.O. Box 5022, Hagerstown MD 21741, or at donate.doctorswithoutborders.org.