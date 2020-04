From Oregon Public Radio and NPR via Instagram

Bill Lapschies lived through the 1918 flu pandemic, the Great Depression and served in the Army during WWII. Now, at 104, he may also be the oldest known survivor of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Lapschies’ family carried balloons, cake and signs outside the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, Oregon, to celebrate his 104th birthday. Everyone who attended spaced out 6-feet to maintain social distancing.