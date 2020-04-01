UW Athletics:

This spring, we want to give Wyoming fans the opportunity to select the greatest football players in Cowboy history through Wyoming Greats Fan Poll. Each week, we’ll feature a different position group.



Each position will include a 16-player bracket, with voting available for a four-player group each day throughout the week until a Cowboy is named as the winner of the Wyoming Greats Fan Poll at week’s end. To cast your vote go to the Wyoming Football’s Official Twitter account @wyo_football. Voting updates will be provided during the week @wyo_football. At the end of each week, we’ll announce on social media the former Cowboy great receiving the most fan votes and we’ll have each week’s voting summary atGoWyo.com/WyoGreats

We hope you enjoy looking back at the greatest Pokes. It wasn’t easy to narrow down the field, but we’ve included all UW Athletics Hall of Famers, along with All-Americans and some of the top All-Conference honorees at each position from all eras of Wyoming Football.



We kick off the fan voting this week with the Offensive Linemen.