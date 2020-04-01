Willis “Weasel” Mann, age 41, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah following a long illness.

Willis Neil Mann was born on July 5, 1978 in Lander, Wyoming to James and Carla (Schildt) Mann. He was a lifelong resident of the Wind River Indian Reservation and attended school at both Fort Washakie School and Lander Valley High School, where he was active in Speech and Track & Field, earning many awards and medals in both activities.

Following his time at Lander Valley High School, he started work at the Wyoming State Training School as a Human Services Aide, followed by employment with Fremont County School District #21 as a School Resource Officer and later Administrative Assistant to the Principal. Weasel loved working at Fort Washakie School and was very popular with the students, staff and community.

After his departure from FWS, he began work at the newly established Shoshone Rose Casino as a Casino Surveillance Technician where he worked for many years. Most recently, he worked at the Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health Office as a Receptionist. In addition to working for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, Weasel was also elected numerous times to the Shoshone Entertainment Committee, a position he was always proud to serve.

Weasel had many interests. He especially enjoyed going to the casino, traveling, beading his trademark red roses, playing hand game, and spending time with family and friends. He strongly believed in traditional ways and was very knowledgeable of Shoshone language, songs, customs and ceremonies. Weasel made a special impression with everybody he met, and he had a natural ability to make people laugh. His vibrant personality afforded him a vast network of friends and acquaintances all across Wind River and the world. He will be sadly missed by many.

Willis is survived by his maternal grandmother, Zana (Ender) Finley of Klamath, CA; his parents, James and Carla (Schildt) Mann of Fort Washakie, WY; his brothers, Joshua “Boogie” Mann of Fort Washakie, WY and Brian Mann of Washington, DC; and his nephew and niece Kyler and Kimber Mann of Fort Washakie, WY.

He is also survived by maternal uncles, Gary Brown, Mike Brown, and Duane Kemmer families of Browning, MT; and Carl Brent Schildt and family of Zia Pueblo, NM; and by paternal uncle, Stanford “Butch” Devinney and family of Fort Washakie, WY. By maternal aunts, Zola (Ender) Nichols and family of Las Vegas, NV; Shannon Finley of Washington, DC; Mary Lynn (Schildt) Ahasteen and Michelle (Schildt) Pino families of Zia Pueblo, NM; and Lydia Schildt and family of Missoula, MT; and by paternal aunts, Gloria (Mann) St. Clair and family; Venita Devinney and family; Charlene Panzetanga and family; and Vernetta Panzetanga and family, all of Fort Washakie, WY.

He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews throughout Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico and California.

Willis is preceded in death by maternal grandfather Carl “Buckles” Schildt of Browning, MT; maternal grandparents, Carl and Cecil (Grounds) Schildt of Browning, MT and Augustine (Hernandez) and Catherine (Chavez) Ender of Lander, WY. By paternal grandfather, Stanley Mann and paternal grandmother, Gwen (Engavo) Mann, both of Fort Washakie ,WY; paternal grandparents Richard and Lydia (Panzetanga) Engavo and Lloyd and Gloria (Kincaid) Mann of Fort Washakie, WY; and by paternal aunt, Della (Mann) Yupe and uncle Calvert Yupe of Tonopah, NV. He is also preceded in death by grandparents Richard and Alberta (Engavo) Roberts of Fort Washakie, WY and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Private family services will be held given the COVID 19 restrictions.

Public Memorial Services to be held later this year.