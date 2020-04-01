Breaking News

Weather to change tonight; Snow in the forecast

News Director
Article Updated: April 1, 2020
Article Updated: April 1, 2020

Sadly this is not an April Fools joke. The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport reports that Old man winter is bringing much colder temperatures and snow to the Cowboy State later today. The heaviest snow is expected tonight and Thursday morning across Fremont, Johnson & Natrona counties.

