Weather to change tonight; Snow in the forecast

Sadly this is not an April Fools joke. The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport reports that Old man winter is bringing much colder temperatures and snow to the Cowboy State later today. The heaviest snow is expected tonight and Thursday morning across Fremont, Johnson & Natrona counties.
-
Necia “Dee” Shepardson died at her home in Lander on March 10, 2020. She was…
-
In response to student hardships caused by novel coronavirus COVID-19, the University of Wyoming is…
-
Four finalists have been announced to replace Terry Snyder as Superintendent of Fremont County School…
-
As reported coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases continue to go up and because not everyone…
-
Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay and Todd Davis take part in a Broncos PSA about ways…
-
With the ninth place finish at the BYU Entrada Classic on Tuesday, March 10, the…
-
UW Athletics: This spring, we want to give Wyoming fans the opportunity to select the…
-
Willis “Weasel” Mann, age 41, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020…
-
-
Today, April 1st, is Census Day. The U.S. Census Bureau and the State of Wyoming…