Necia “Dee” Shepardson died at her home in Lander on March 10, 2020. She was 78 years young.

At her request she was cremated and is being placed with her true love Les M Shepardson. No services will be taking place.

Dee was a lifelong member of the VFW where she managed the bar for many years. She also was a member of the American Legion Post 33.

Dee was born on August 5, 1941 and preceded in death by her loving husband, Les M. Shepardson and her step-daughter, Leslie.

Dee is survived by daughters, Linda and Debbie and son, Allen. She was a loving grandmother to 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Dee is a special friend and partner for many years Martin Mazurie.

