Medical surge information as of the close of business March 31, 2020

Fremont County Physician Consultations = 60

Fremont County Directed by physician to self-Isolate = 56

Directed to Isolate Isolated last 14 days

Dubois 2 11

Lander 23 131

Riverton 18 136

WRIR 0 100

Fort Washakie 6 8

Pavillion 1 1

Hudson 0 2

Shoshoni 0 5

Arapahoe 6 14

_____ ______

Totals 56 608