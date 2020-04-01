Four in running for FCSD#25 Superintendent

Four finalists have been announced to replace Terry Snyder as Superintendent of Fremont County School District #25 in Riverton. Three of the candidates are local, one is from out of the area.

The finalists are: Dr. Aaron Cornman, Hillsboro, Missouri; FCSD#25 Assistant Superintendent JoAnne Flanagan, FCSD#25 Director of Special Services Dallas Myers, and Owen St. Clair, current superintendent for the Wyoming Indians Schools FCSD#14 who is leaving that position at the end of the current fiscal year.

A series of community forums with each candidate will be scheduled beginning in the second week of April. Consult the District’s website at http://www.fremont25.k12.wy.us/.