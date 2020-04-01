Cowgirl Golf Concludes 2019-20 Season

With the ninth place finish at the BYU Entrada Classic on Tuesday, March 10, the Cowgirl golf team wrapped up its 2019-20 golf campaign. On the following Thursday, the NCAA, Mountain West and the UW Athletics Department canceled the remainder of the spring seasons for several sports.



“This really was a special group of Cowgirls this season that had a tremendous team chemistry which is hard to find in an individual sport,” head coach Josey Stender said. “I credit the fantastic leadership of our upperclassmen who set the tone to work tirelessly toward our goals each and every day.”



As a team, the Cowgirls had five top ten finishes in seven of the events in which they competed including both this spring. In their highest tournament finish at the CSU Ram Fall Classic, the Cowgirls placed fourth out of 13 teams with a 33-over 903. At the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, UW shot a school best 290 (+6) final round and a three-day total of 883 (+31), which is second all-time. They would follow that up in sixth (947, +83) at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif.



After having its spring opening tournament canceled due to weather, Wyoming competed at The Gold Rush in Seal Beach, Calif. The Cowgirls turned in a 70-over 934 for a tenth place spot. Following that, the team traveled to St. George, Utah for the BYU Entrada Classic. They would fire a 65-over 929 to finish ninth.



“While we had a lot of our season left, I am so proud of what they accomplished individually and as a team in the time that we did have,” she added. “Every player contributed at some point to the team success and truly believed in each other along the way. The future is brighter than ever for this program.



Individually, the Cowgirls were solid throughout the year led by several individuals. Sophomore redshirt Cristiana Ciasca got out of the gates quickly and earned a share of the individual title at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic. It was the first title of her Wyoming career and she shot a career-best final round 68 (-3).



Erin Sargent finished her senior campaign with three top 25 performances. Her best coming at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Classic where she turned in sixth place finish with a 13-over 229. She opened up the fall in a tie for 15th with a 220 (+7). The following weekend, she carded a three day total of 11-over 227 to finish in a tie in 22nd. Sargent closed out the fall with a career best round of 3-under 69 at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.



Fellow senior Kaylee Knadler competed in five competitions over the season. Her highest finish came at the Wyoming Desert Classic in a tie for 29th. She shot her season best in the opening round of the Las Vegas Collegiate with a four-over 76. Redshirt junior Caitlyn Skavdahl had one top 20 performance at the CSU Ram Fall Classic with a 10-over 226 for an 18th place spot. She closed out the fall with her career-best round of 70 (-2).



Sophomore Michelle Nguyen was solid for the Cowgirls with two top 25 finishes. Her highest came at the BYU Entrada Classic where she had a three day total of 15-over, 231 to place 24th. Nguyen’s career-best round came on the final day of the Hobble Creek Classic with a 1-under 70. Fellow sophomore Samantha Hui competed in four tournaments during the year. Her best finish came at the CSU Ram Fall Class with a 9-over 225 to place 16th, while her best round was in the second round of the same tournament with a 72-even par.



Freshmen Morgan Ryan and Jessica Zapf were also contributors on the season. Ryan played in three tournaments as an individual. At the CSU Ram Classic, she turned in a three day total 18-over 234 and in a tie for 39th. Her best round on the year was a 2-over 73. Zapf competed in four tournaments during her first season. She tied for 27th in the final tournament of the year with a 17-over 233. Her best round of the year also came that same time with a four-over 76.