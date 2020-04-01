Breaking News

Broncos speak up about COVID-19 safety

Article Updated: April 1, 2020
Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay and Todd Davis take part in a Broncos PSA about ways to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the latest transactions made the team:

MARCH

  • 03/30Signed P Sam Martin.Re-signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu.
  • 03/27Re-signed LB Joe Jones, DL Joel Heath.
  • 03/26Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a two-year contract
  • 03/26Signed RB Melvin Gordon to a two-year contract.
  • 03/23Signed OL Graham Glasgow to a four-year contract.
  • 03/20Acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Cleveland in exchange for FB Andy Janovich
  • 03/19Acquired DL Jurrell Casey in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
  • 03/18Acquired CB A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
  • 03/11Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.
  • 03/05Released DL Billy WinnWaived CB Horace Richardson

