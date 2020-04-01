An Update from Wind River Family and Community Health Care

Important Updates from Wind River Family and Community Healthcare Medical Services We are continuing to see patients during this trying time. If you have a cough, SOB (shortness of breath), and a fever, call 307.855.2966 or 307.857.9489 BEFORE coming to the clinic. A nurse will triage you over the phone. They will ask questions regarding symptoms and recent travel. You can also reach us at .856.9281.

Telehealth Appointments

Our medical providers and behavioral specialists are reaching out to our patients to follow up and discuss any concerns you might have. We are working hard to help meet our patient’s medical needs through our Telehealth Services. Help us to help you! Give us a call and update your contact information with our First Impressions Staff at 307.856.9281 Option 2.

Behavioral Health Services

Stress is not only hard on our emotional well being but takes a toll on our bodies as well. We have several well trained therapists that work with children, teens, and adults. Each therapist has training in different ways of helping people to better manage stress and cope with life’s difficulties. We want our patients to know if they need to talk to a therapist or counselor, you can now reach Behavioral Health Services directly by calling 307.857.9482

Pharmacy Information

Pharmacy at all three locations are open. Arapaho Pharmacy can be reached at 307-855-2975. The Arapaho Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 9am until 4pm however; prescriptions must be picked up by 4:30pm. Ethete Pharmacy can be reached at 307.855.2951. The Ethete Clinic is open from 9am until 4pm Monday through Friday. Prescriptions must be picked up by 4:30pm. Riverton Pharmacy can be reached at 307.855.2989. The Riverton Pharmacy is open from 9am till 9pm Monday and Friday. Hours for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are 9am until 7pm. Saturday and Sunday hours are from 9am until 9pm.

Dental Services

We are only providing emergency dental services at this time.

Weekend Services

Our Riverton Pharmacist can reach our on call Medical Provider during our weekend hours. If you have questions or concerns regarding your health call on Saturday or Sunday between 9am-9pm at 307.855.2989. We are doing everything we can to keep our elders, patients, community members and healthcare team safe from the coronavirus by using this screening process. Your patience and understanding is deeply appreciated. Thank you for allowing us to serve your healthcare needs during this difficult time.

For information, visit http://www.windrivercares.com/