Wyoming Counts: Census Day is Wednesday, April 1

Cheyenne, WY – This week on April 1, Census Day, the U.S. Census Bureau and the State of Wyoming will recognize the once-a-decade count and remind the public that they should respond now to the 2020 Census and count every person living in their home for most of the last year. It’ll take an average of just 10 minutes to complete your census and those details determine the future of Wyoming for the next 10 years.

The quickest way to ensure your census gets filled out is to do it online at my2020census.gov. You can complete the online form in just minutes by using your Census ID. If you don’t have a Census ID you can still participate online by answering a couple extra questions to verify your address and identity.

OR call 1-844-330-2020 – You can ask questions or complete your census over the phone, however, be aware there can be long delays using the national dial-in number.

You can also still complete the paper questionnaire, but due to the operational pauses those may take additional time to reach you – online or by phone will allow you to complete it today!

Self-distancing is one of the most important things you can do right now but the census is equally as important and you can safely complete it from the comfort and privacy of your own home. Census data will determine how hospitals and health care in towns and cities across the state will get funded for the next decade!

The US Constitution mandates April 1 as official Census Day and that day is now upon us. While we remain in an operational census pause through at least mid-April, the census is live now. Wyoming residents are stepping up and completing their census online or by phone, in fact more than 1/4 of the state has already responded! We are hoping to continue to build on this success as we move into April.