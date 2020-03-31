State Parks Open, but Public Facilities closed

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, all Wyoming State Park overnight camping facilities, cabins, yurts, group sites/shelters, shower houses, some non-essential restrooms and playgrounds are closed until further notice.

All parks currently remain open for day-use outdoor recreation activities including trailheads, hiking/biking trails, boat ramps, fishing access, essential restrooms, individual picnic areas/tables.

While we believe in the physical and mental health

benefits our open spaces provide, we are seeing a growing influx of campers

flocking to our state parks due to National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service

and surrounding state campground closures.

This leads to increased concerns regarding our ability to maintain a healthy environment for our consumers and staff.

It is hoped by keeping our state parks open for

day-use activities we are able to balance the public’s desire for outdoor

recreation with the health and safety needs of our constituents and

staff.

Visitors can still enjoy Wyoming’s state parks while recreating alone or with family and maintaining the prescribed six feet social distances, gathering in groups less than 10 and following CDC recommended hygiene practices.