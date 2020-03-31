New Q & A Website for Fremont County COVID-19

The Fremont County Incident Command Team working on the COVID-19 Pandemic said today the public can now ask questions of local public health officials through a new website that was launched today.

Residents may visit https://fremontwycovid.com/ and post a question. The Public Health department will answer them in the order received. Not all questions will be answered individually as we will combine answers to common questions.

According to the Incident Command Team, the people answering the questions will be medical doctors or public officials.