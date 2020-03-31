New Bear Bait Rules Coming; April 1 opening pushed back

In the interest of protecting public health and adhering to local community orders related to COVID-19, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is working to develop a procedure for new black bear bait registrations. Bait site registrations were originally set to open April 1; new processes will be detailed on the Game and Fish website beginning April 15.

The Department is drafting an emergency rule to avoid having large crowds gather at regional offices as prospective bear hunters line up to register new bait sites. Current rules state new black bear bait sites must be registered in-person or by representative at a regional office.

“In the past, people have often stood in lines for hours, even camping overnight, in an attempt to be first to register a new bait site,” said Rick King Game and Fish chief of wildlife. “However because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are making changes to protect the public and our employees.”

Information as it becomes available will be posted on the Game and Fish homepage in the announcement bar at wgfd.wyo.gov and will be available over the phone at department regional offices and headquarters.

Hunters who registered a site last year had the opportunity to re-register that site online earlier in March; any sites that were not re-registered will be available to the public in April in accordance with the new emergency bear bait registration procedures regulation.