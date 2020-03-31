Governor: Have beer or wine with your take-out

Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order (EO) permitting restaurants and bars and grills with a Wyoming liquor license to sell malt beverages and wine with take-out and curbside food orders. The expanded privileges, effective immediately, will help businesses supplement sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The social distancing measures we have implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been extremely challenging for the restaurant industry,” Governor Gordon. “This Executive Order provides an opportunity for an additional source of revenue for these businesses.”

The EO limits sales and includes several requirements for businesses who intend to sell alcohol. Conditions include restricting alcohol sales to 49% or less of the total pre-tax amount of the order and notifying local law enforcement of the intent to sell off-premise coupled with a menu and price. Alcohol is restricted to malt beverages and wine in an original, sealed container. A full listing of conditions is detailed in the Executive Order, which is attached and can be found on the Governor’s website and the state’s COVID-19 website.

The order expires on April 17, matching the recently-extended public health orders issued by the Wyoming Department of Health.