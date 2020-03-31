Breaking News

Friday Night Cruise to Take over Fremont County Roadways

Article Updated: March 31, 2020
Last Friday night marked the first Friday night cruise. The idea behind the cruise was to get out of the house and see your neighbors, without having to break social distancing guidelines. The nostalgic throwback of “running a main,” will be taking place again this Friday at 7pm in Riverton starting on Main Street. Some businesses will be offering curbside services. See updates on the Social Distancing Together-Fremont County Facebook group.

