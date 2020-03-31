Friday Night Cruise to Take over Fremont County Roadways

Last Friday night marked the first Friday night cruise. The idea behind the cruise was to get out of the house and see your neighbors, without having to break social distancing guidelines. The nostalgic throwback of “running a main,” will be taking place again this Friday at 7pm in Riverton starting on Main Street. Some businesses will be offering curbside services. See updates on the Social Distancing Together-Fremont County Facebook group.
Breaking News
-
The Fremont County Incident Command Team working on the COVID-19 Pandemic said today the public…
-
Fremont County Elected Officials and Department Heads want to thank all Fremont County citizens for…
-
Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order (EO) permitting restaurants and bars and grills…
-
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received 41 calls for service on Monday, including…
-
During this time of unprecedented uncertainty, all of us here at Sehnert Systems, Inc. and…
-
The owner of a gold 1999 Lexus that was left running and unlocked outside of…
-
Cheyenne, WY - This week on April 1, Census Day, the U.S. Census Bureau and the State…
-
Last Friday night marked the first Friday night cruise. The idea behind the cruise was…
-
In a time where social distancing is our current reality, Fremont County community members are…
-
From the Governor's Twitter Account: #COVID19 case numbers have tripled in a week, a result…