FCSO: Vehicle missing; Burglary in Pavillion

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 41 calls for service on Monday, including 17 calls for an ambulance. No one was booked into the detention center which is responsible for 130 inmates today. From the call log:

Under active investigation is a burglary reported in Pavillion.

A woman who had her vehicle worked on about a year ago left the vehicle with a mechanic. She never heard back from them and when she investigated, she discovered the shop was abandoned and her car was missing.

The FCSO provided assistance to the BIA Police on three Wind River Reservation calls.