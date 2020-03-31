County: Thanks for helping slow the spread of Covid-19

Fremont County Elected Officials and Department Heads want to thank all Fremont County citizens for what they are doing to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. We understand that there are many stresses for you individually and in your businesses and we at Fremont County Government want you to know that we are here for your county related needs.

Most county business can be handled by telephone calls and through the mail or email. But we also realized quickly that using drop boxes might be a great help to many of you. The County Clerk’s drop box in the back of the courthouse remains open 24-7 to safely and securely drop off your business packages. Please enter from the Amoretti street side and conveniently, drive up to the box and put our materials in! This box is checked 2-3 times a day but doesn’t hold a lot of materials. Starting today, March 31, we have a metal bin which has been placed in the entryway to the main floor. This is located in the front of the courthouse (up the steps and in the side door). That door will be open Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will hold larger envelopes. Please still contact your county offices to get the proper information about your transaction requirements and be sure to indicate on your envelope who the materials are to be delivered to.

We hope these extra steps help you get your work done even in these uncertain times. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we adjust how we do business with you. For some of you, an appointment may still be necessary and when we can, we are doing that. Please call any of us to find out how we can help you our numbers are on the door at the courthouse and on our website at www.fremontcountywy.org.

Stay safe, stay distanced and we’ll get through this faster.

—Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese