A Letter to the Community from Sehnert Systems, Inc. and Mark’s Supply

During this time of unprecedented uncertainty, all of us here at Sehnert Systems, Inc. and Mark’s Supply are concerned about the safety and well being of our families, customers, partners, and the many friends who make up our family.

Our hearts are with those who have been affected personally by the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID 19) as well as the many communities around the world that are facing extreme measures in the attempt to slow its spread.

We are monitoring the situation each day to ensure the safety of our employees, subcontractors and partners. It is our intention to remain open unless there is a mandatory closing of construction type businesses.

We have been following the Wyoming Department of Health recommended procedures to help avoid becoming ill and spreading the COVID-19 to those that are most vulnerable. (https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidimology-unit/disease/novel-voronavirus/)

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow advice from CDC on what to do if you think you may be sick.

Follow current public health orders.

Follow Common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.

Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.

WE SHOULD ALL WORK TOGETHER TO HELP KEEP OUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS SAFE!!

Stay Safe and Healthy,

Mark and Nancy Sehnert-Sehnert Systems, Inc.

Kristen Ressler, Accounting & Bookkeeping

Scott Mason, Mark’s Supply

All Personnel and Team Members