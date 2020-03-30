Scam; Sex Assault; Hay Fire; Rescue on Ocean Lake Ice

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office blotter for the 72 hours from Friday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 7 a.m. The dispatch center received 39 calls for service. There were no arrests made by county deputies.

From the call log:

A resident in the Lander area reported receiving multiple calls from agencies claiming to be from the IRS and DEA. The subject gave up personal information to the callers, then called the sheriff’s office.

A resident of Mustang Drive in Dubois complained that neighbor’s dogs were threatening livestock.

An active investigation is underway into a sexual assault complaint from the Pavillion area.

A resident of Gardens North outside of Riverton called to report a dog was in their yard and had killed six chickens.

A residential burglary was reported in the Crowheart Area. An active investigation is underway.

A caller reported multiple bales of baled hay was on fire along Highway 133 near Pavillion. Fire Departments responded.

A controlled burn got out of control along Marlatt north of Riverton.

Fremont County Search and Rescue responded to the East Side of Ocean Lake where a man was reported collapsed out on the ice. Rescue personnel assisted an ambulance crew retrieving the person, who was suffering from a medical condition.