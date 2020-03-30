Nearly 500 in self-isolation with Covid-19 Symptoms

By the numbers in Fremont County:

• 13 tested positive in Lander

• 1 tested positive in Riverton

• 10 tested positive in Ethete

• 24 Total Positive Infections

• 4 county residents have recovered

The COVID-19 infection is widespread in Fremont County.

Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee reported today that close to 500 county residents with Covid-19 symptons have been sent home to self-isolate. The county currently has 24 confirmed cases of the disease and 23 individulas have been quarantined. A total of four county COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Gee reported the number of calls to local clinics and hospitals indicates the disease is widespread in the county and he said “we now have confirmation that people are being directed to self-isolate in Lander, Riverton, Ethete, Fort Washake, Shoshoni and Dubois.”

Total state cases of the coronavirus infections total 94 as of Monday afternoon and the Wyoming Department is Health is reporting 24 individuals have recovered from the disease.

Covid-19 Symptoms

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may also include achy muscles, runny nose, headache, diarrhea, sore throat and changes in taste and smell.

Social (Physical) Distancing helps prevent the spread of the virus. We do this by avoiding crowds, avoiding crowded spaces, and staying at least 6 feet apart.

What do I do if a family member or I get sick?

Keeping a sick person away from others is called ISOLATION. The sick person should stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom if possible. They should also eat in a separate room.

Face Masks – The sick person should wear a face mask when they need to be in another room with people. If you are helping the sick person, you can also protect yourself by wearing a face mask when you are in their room.

– The sick person should wear a face mask when they need to be in another room with people. If you are helping the sick person, you can also protect yourself by wearing a face mask when you are in their room. Hand Washing – Wash your hands with soap and water often. You may also use hand sanitizer at times.

– Wash your hands with soap and water often. You may also use hand sanitizer at times. Cleaning – do this often

– do this often Wear disposable gloves when you clean and if you have to touch the sick person’s laundry, dishes, utensils, or trash.

you have to touch the sick person’s laundry, dishes, utensils, or trash. Regularly clean things that are touched a lot including counters, bedside tables, doorknobs, computers, phones, and bathroom surfaces.

Clean with soap and water or other home cleaning products. Be sure to check that the products work on viruses.

If a household member has any of the symptoms mentioned above, it should be assumed that they have COVID-19 and should stay in ISOLATION until at least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery. RECOVERY is defined as at least 7 days after symptoms first started AND no fever for 3 days without medications AND improvement in cough and shortness of breath. .

• If you are isolating, please call 307-857-3677 or 307-856-6979 to talk to a public health nurse

What to do if I’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19 symptoms?

If you, or someone in the house, have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 symptoms you and the people you live with should separate yourself from the general community for 14 days by staying home. That means everyone in the house. Separating from the community is called QUARANTINE.

