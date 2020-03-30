In Her Words: Dealing with the Covid-19 Pandemic

Here is a column written by Chesie Lee of the Riverton Peace Mission as she deals with self-isolation during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic:

For the last 10 days I have been in voluntary social isolation to protect myself and others. I am 75 years old and a cancer survivor and therefore one of those people considered at high risk should I get the coronavirus. Staying at home may be the most important thing that you and I can do to help reduce the risk of the rapidly spreading highly contagious virus along with washing our hands.

Fortunately I have plenty of food and supplies for at least the next couple of weeks. I expect my social security check to continue to show up in my checking account each month. I have friends I can contact for both emotional and physical needs. I have two cats that provide me with companionship. I have meaningful responsibilities through part time, contract and volunteer work that I can do from my home. I have plenty of books, CDs and DVDs and access to Netflix, public television and radio. Most days are suitable for my working in my yard. I have a stationary bike and other equipment for daily exercise. I have attended numerous Zoom meetings, one day alone for 5 hours for 3 different meetings, to the point that I am about “zoomed out;” maybe too much of a good thing?

Many are not as fortunate as I am. But I too have my limits and the Riverton Peace Mission, still in its infancy, has little capacity to address imminent needs of the community caused by the pandemic here in Fremont County.

Some available data for Fremont County at the time of this writing:

23 of the confirmed 86 cases in Wyoming, more than in any other county in the state.

70 are waiting for test results.

400 are self-quarantined based on reported symptoms to healthcare providers.

Only a few have the possibility of being tested.

300+ families on the Wind River Indian Reservation have expressed the need for emergency food and supplies.

Based on what is happening in other places where the virus is peaking or has peaked, it will get worse before it gets better. This will not be over in a few days or even a few weeks.

I was contacted to see how the Riverton Peace Mission could partner with the American Red Cross to help. We lack capacity to do much, but here are ways you can help. Let me know and I can pass on the word.

Volunteer if you are able to deliver food and supplies to the needy.

Even if you cannot volunteer yourself, recruit 2 others who can. I did this.

Ask your church community or other groups you are connected with to help.

I have put out a cooler where food can be dropped off at my home as a pick-up place.

Consider giving a percentage of your stimulus check when you receive it to an organization that is helping those in more need than you are. I plan to do this.

Take care of yourself so you can take care of others.

Fear not. Be bold. Be humble. Build relationships. Do justice.

Chesie Lee, Riverton, chesie@vcn.com