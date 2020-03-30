Eight arrests; Criminal Entry; Fireworks; Woman struck by vehicle

Riverton Police responded to 42 calls for service in the 72 hours from Friday morning through Monday morning.

A motorist reported being rear-ended by another vehicle at the intersection of West Main and Major Avenue

Two juveniles shooting off fireworks inside the city limits at 250 West Sunset and North Second West were located and released to responsible parties.

A woman reported she was struck by a vehicle at South Federal and East Monroe, but that she refused any medical assistance. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Steven C’Baring, 26, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant and Criminal Entry. He was spotted running from the area of Chopstix restaurant.

George Brown, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jeremy Sanders, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Public intoxicaation

Charles Brown, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested, Public Intoxication

Hank Piper, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Luca Sanchez, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Corey Hill, 26, Ethete, Arrested. Property Destruction

Cecelia Shakespeare, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol